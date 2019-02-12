Unseen footage of events filmed in Barking and Dagenham in the last 100 years to be released

A still from the film of Barking Swimming Pool. Pic: Barking and Dagenham Heritage and Archives Service’ Archant

Where you at the Barking and Dagenham Town Show in 1965?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Archivists at work. Pic: Film London, London’s Screen Archives’ Archivists at work. Pic: Film London, London’s Screen Archives’

If so you could find yourself featured in unseen footage of events in the borough in the last 100 years.

London’s Screen Archives (LSA) has meticulously restored footage captured through the lens of amateur and professional filmmakers in the borough for a project called Film London.

Restored footage, which will be released this month, also includes the opening of Barking Swimming Pool in 1931.

So far the catalogue includes around 350 hours of footage from 15 boroughs in London. Film London is now asking residents to contribute their own stories to any of the footage used in the project.

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “More than a thousand films with a combined running time of over 450 hours have been brought to light through London’s Screen Archives to date and we’re delighted to be able to showcase this new collection. “We hope that even more people from across the city will contribute their knowledge and footage to the archive, further bringing London’s rich social history to life.”

To find out more information visit londonsscreenarchives.org.uk.