Parade through Barking to mark 75 years since D-Day landings

Royal Marine commandos moving off the Normandy Beaches during the advance inland from "Sword" beach. Picture: PA Archive. PA Archive/Press Association Images

A procession in Barking will mark 75 years since the D-Day landings.

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, will lead the march tomorrow afternoon (Thursday).

There will be representatives from the Royal Naval Association and Royal British Legion, as well as councillors and faith leaders.

The event will begin at St Margaret's Church in Barking at 5.20pm.

Members of the public have been asked to show their support by gathering outside Relish Café in the Town Square.

"We owe an enormous amount of gratitude to those whose bravery and sacrifice allows us the freedoms we enjoy today," said council leader Darren Rodwell.

"Soldiers from countries across the world united and fought against fascists to build a better future, and I'd urge everyone to come along and commemorate the anniversary with us if they can."

The landings, codenamed Operation Overlord, took place on June 6, 1944. Around 2,500 Allied soldiers were killed on the first day.