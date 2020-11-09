Barking and Dagenham marks scaled back Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries mark Remembrance Day at Eastbrook Cemetery. Picture: LBBD Archant

The borough has marked a scaled back Remembrance Sunday due to Covid-19.

Thus year's Remembrance Sunday events had to be scaled back because of the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD Thus year's Remembrance Sunday events had to be scaled back because of the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Town hall leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, and the mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, were among those who laid wreathes at war memorials across Barking and Dagenham to honour the fallen.

They were joined by deputy lieutenant, Ian Pittaway, and Met borough commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman.

Cllr Rodwell, in a speech online, said: “Obviously, Remembrance is a very important time of the year for all of us.

“Many people have given their lives for our freedoms. This year, unfortunately, we can’t commemorate the way we would normally do it, outside memorials, in our churches.”

Dignitaries laid wreathes at memorials across the borough, including in Dagenham Village. Picture: LBBD Dignitaries laid wreathes at memorials across the borough, including in Dagenham Village. Picture: LBBD

He urged people to give up two minutes of their time to remember those who lost their lives.

Mayor Chand said: “Today marks Remembrance Sunday, a day when we remember those who died in the line of duty.

“We know that, sadly, we will have to mark this really important day differently this year, due to the pandemic, but that shouldn’t stop us from paying our respects to the fallen soldiers who we’ll remember on this day.”

The online message, recorded before the second lockdown started, ended with The Last Post bugle call and included photographs of people from Barking and Dagenham who served in the First and Second World Wars.

The dignitaries laid wreathes at Barking Cenotaph, the Job Drain statue and memorials in Heathway, Dagenham Village and St George’s Church.

Cllr Maureen Worby, the town hall’s cabinet chief for social care and health integration, used the occasion to remind current and former servicemen and women they are not alone in a separate video online.

“Recent research from the Royal British Legion revealed that members of the Armed Forces community are exposed to events and challenges that make them more vulnerable to loneliness and isolation with veterans being at increased risk of suffering from loneliness,” Cllr Worby said.

A Red Cross support line is available seven days a week 10am to 6pm on 0808 196 3651. There is also a reconnection service for the over 65s which can be contacted on 020 7050 6565.

Barking and Dagenham MIND can be called on 01708 457040 as can the Royal British Legion on 0808 802 8080.

“Don’t stay isolated and lonely. Ask us, your community, to support you,” Cllr Worby added.