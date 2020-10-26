Valence House Museum gets £70k share of £1.5bn culture recovery pot

Valence House Museum has been awarded almost £70,000.

A museum has been awarded a £70,000 lifeline from a billion pound pot aimed at helping the country’s cultural institutions bounce back from Covid-19.

Sir Nicholas Serota, who chairs Arts Council England, said: "Culture is an essential part of life across the country."

Valence House Museum in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, scooped £67,850 as part of the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund, the town hall announced on Tuesday, October 20.

Sir Nicholas Serota, who chairs Arts Council England, said: “Culture is an essential part of life across the country, helping to support people’s wellbeing through creativity and self-expression, bringing communities together and fuelling our world class creative industries.

“This latest set of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund builds on those announced recently and will help hundreds of organisations to survive the next few months, ensuring that the cultural sector can bounce back after the crisis.”

He added the orgnisation will continue doing everything it can to support artists, cultural and creative organisations with the promise of further funding to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: "I welcome the fact the government has come forward with funds."

The museum is one of 588 cultural and creative organisations across the country to receive support from a £76million cash injection.

A total of £257m had already been shared among 1,385 organisations from the pot which is being allocated by Arts Council England for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Staff at Valence House Museum look after Barking and Dagenham’s archives and collections.

Culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: "This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country."

Valence House re-opened on the same day the funding was announced after its doors were forced to close for seven months by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money is expected to help Valence House become more financially sustainable and will be used to improve the museum’s café and shop as it bids to reach more people with new products sold online.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “It has been a difficult time across the cultural and heritage sector and I welcome the fact the government has come forward with funds to help through the Cultural Recovery Fund.

“This funding will be put to great use by the amazing staff at Valence House to continue to deliver the fantastic experience it is known for.”

Culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back.

“We are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”