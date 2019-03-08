Wartime evacuees from Dagenham to share stories 80 years on

Children from Dagenham were among millions sent from towns and cities to more rural locations when war broke out in 1939. Picture: PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

Eighty years ago, children across Dagenham were sent to the country when the Second World War broke out.

To mark the anniversary, evacuees will be sharing their stories at a special event that will also see pupils from some of the borough's schools offer their own interpretations of what happened through various art forms.

Children from Dagenham were among millions of British youngsters to be relocated from their urban homes to more rural locations for their own safety during the war.

In September 1939, around 17,000 were moved to the east coast by boarding paddle steamers at the Ford jetty.

With few air raids during the early part of the war, some parents felt it safe to bring their children home - but a new wave of evacuation began in 1944, with youngsters sent to the Midlands or the north of England by train.

The event takes place at Sydney Russell School, Parsloes Avenue, from 4pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Any evacuees who would like to attend or get involved are asked to contact mmo@sydneyrussellschool.com