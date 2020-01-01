Special 100th birthday surprise for Dagenham Girl Pipers original member
PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 April 2020
One of the original Dagenham Girl Pipers was delighted with a surprise from her former band for her 100th birthday.
Hilda Hickey (now Orchard) was a dancer and drummer in the famous pipe band after joining as a 12-year-old in 1932 and toured North America at the age of 18.
She later married Eddy Orchard, who was in the Royal Air Force, and had five children. They emigrated to Australia in the 1964.
Mrs Orchard was set to return for a reunion of the original members of the Dagenham Girl Pipers on January 1, 2000, but fell ill and was told not to travel by her doctor.
So, she was “thrilled to bits” to receive a card from the Dagenham Girl Pipers to congratulate her on the milestone.
Mrs Orchard, who turned 100 on March 23, is one of two remaining original members.
She enjoyed a small birthday celebration with family at her home in Loganholme, Queensland, where she has lived alone since her husband passed away a few years ago.