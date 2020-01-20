Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Barking and Dagenham to remember victims on 75th anniverary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

People light candles at the Holocaust Memorial Day service in Barking last year. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Borough leaders and school pupils will stand together on Monday as Barking and Dagenham remembers the victims of the Holocaust.

Rabbi Gluck speaking at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day service in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears Rabbi Gluck speaking at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day service in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as well as the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

People are being urged to stand together - the theme of this year's commemoration - at a time when communities across the UK and the world seem increasingly divided.

It is a day to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution and in genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The council will hold its Holocaust Memorial Day public commemoration at 11.30am in the town hall square in Barking.

The event will bring together civic, faith and political leadership with borough schools and educational charity Learning from the Righteous.

Six candles will be lit in remembrance of the six million Jewish people killed by the Nazis, followed by a minute's silence and prayer by Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE.

Alongside this, the exhibition Leave to Land: The Kitchener Camp, curated by The Weiner Holocaust Library, will be displayed at the Barking town hall from Monday to Friday, January 27 - 31.

It tells the story of the Kitchener Camp rescue of Jewish refugees to Britain in 1939 and features personal archival material from the descendant's families.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement Saima Ashraf said: "We must reflect on the many lives that were lost, whilst also challenging prejudice, discrimination and hatred that continues in our society today.

"There is no place for hate and division in Barking and Dagenham and Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity for us all to come together as one borough and one community."

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated nationally on January 27 to mark the date the largest concentration camp in occupied Poland, Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated.

It's an opportunity to reflect on those lives that were changed beyond recognition and serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play to ensure that lessons are learned of the past to create a safer, better future.