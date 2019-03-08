Barking and Dagenham council says it's seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears. Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council has said its scheme to help residents with housing and money is seeing success.

The Home and Money Advice Hub is designed to support people at risk of eviction or are behind on their bills.

The authority is reporting that it's dealt with more than 3,600 cases in the last 12 months, saved 120 households from eviction and helped 96 into work.

It also said it's pointed almost 500 residents to the help they need. The hub partners with groups like the citizens' advice bureau to get people support.

Councillor Sade Bright is cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration.

She said: "Whether its help with dealing with rent arrears, concerns with gas and electricity bills or just help and advice with managing your finances, then feel free to pop in and speak to our staff."

The service is run out of the Barking Learning Centre and Dagenham Library. Residents do not need appointments.