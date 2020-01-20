Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking.

A nine-storey block of flats could be built on the site of a supermarket in Barking town centre.

Planning documents reveal the development would consist of 79 homes - 35 of which would be one-bedroom flats, with 15 two-bedroom amnd 29 three-bedroom properties - with 1,210 sq m of retail space on the ground floor and part of the first floor. This is slightly less than the existing 1,336 sq m.

A minimum of 35 per cent of the flats would be affordable.

It would also feature 140 indoor cycle parking spaces and a shared outdoor area including space for children to play, and would be car-free with the exception of two disabled parking spaces, to be located in Clockhouse Avenue.

Residents would be expected to use public transport from Barking station, around a 300m walk from the development.

Currently occupied by Iceland and Poundland, with office space above, the redeveloped site would provide six new retail units.

According to the planning documents, one of these would be reserved for Iceland, with two designated as restaurants and the other three as shops.

In planning documents submitted to Barking and Dagenham council, it states: "The proposal presents an opportunity to optimise the use of an underutilised site by providing much-needed housing in a highly accessible, sustainable location."

"The proposed combination of residential and traditional 'town centre uses' would create a symbiosis whereby the residents enjoy convenient access to shops and services whilst these benefit from an enhanced customer base in the town centre itself.

"The proposed redevelopment represents a valuable and unique opportunity to enhance Barking Town Centre, both spatially and in terms of its vitality and viability."

The development, designed by Ruff Architects, would "create a coherent transition between the characters of East Street and the square in front of Barking Town Hall" and open up Clockhouse Avenue "to create a more inviting space and pedestrian route".

A date has not yet been set for Barking and Dagenham Council to decide if the development should be approved.