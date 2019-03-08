Search

'Overgrown and inaccessible' area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 August 2019

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

An overgrown and inaccessible walking area in Dagenham has been revitalised by Community Payback workers.

The Hooks Hall Pond area before the work. Picture: Barking and Dagenham CouncilThe Hooks Hall Pond area before the work. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park was given a new lease of life with repaired fencing, rebuilt steps and new handrails.

The area was seen to have great potential for walkers, school groups and twitchers but had been avoided because there was not a clear pathway through, as it was overgrown, trampled and muddy from horses.

Park rangers were awarded £2,000 funding from Tesco's Bags of Help scheme, which was used to buy timber and other materials to transform the area.

The Hooks Hall Pond area after the work was completed. Picture: Barking and Dagenham CouncilThe Hooks Hall Pond area after the work was completed. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

The Community Payback team took four weeks to complete the project, which also helped them to develop new skills.

Council deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement Saima Ashraf said: "This project - brought to life by our park rangers and the Community Payback team to revitalise this area of the park - is wonderful to hear about and cements what our borough represents.

"We are one borough; one community and we make sure no one is left behind."

