House badly damaged by blaze in Dagenham
Published: 10:55 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM January 12, 2022
Most of a house in Dagenham has been damaged in a fire this morning.
Four fire engines and around 25 crew members were called to Ford Road around 10am after a blaze broke out at an end-of-terrace house.
It was declared under control by 11.20am but firefighters remain on the scene.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Most of the ground floor and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house were damaged by fire.
"There were no reports of any injuries."
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Crews from the Dagenham and Barking fire stations fought the blaze.
