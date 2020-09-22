Search

Fire brigade warns against overloading extension leads after blaze at Barking house

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 September 2020

Half of the first floor and part of the roof of an end-of-terrace house in Keir Hardie Way, Barking was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A blaze at a house in Barking is believed to have been caused by an extension lead.

Half of the first floor and part of the roof of an end of terrace house in Keir Hardie Way was damaged by fire, which broke out shortly after 10pm last night (Monday, September 21).

A man and a child left the building before the fire brigade arrived and there were no reported injuries.

After the brigade was called at 10.13pm, four fire engines and 25 crew members responded and had the fire under control by 11.19pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s important to be mindful not to overload extension leads.

“Power-hungry appliances such as kettles, toasters and microwaves shouldn’t be on the same extension.

“It’s also important to fully unwind drum extension leads - if you leave them coiled, they can overheat and cause a fire.”

