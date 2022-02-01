Breaking

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Maxey Road, Dagenham - Credit: LFB

A blaze has broken out at a house in Dagenham.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are currently at the two-storey end of terrace house in Maxey Road.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "A significant part of the first floor and the roof are on fire."

The brigade was called at 3.38pm and crews from the Barking, Dagenham, Ilford and Hornchurch stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.