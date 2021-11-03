News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Man led to safety from overnight house fire in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:36 AM November 3, 2021
A semi-detached house in Thicket Grove, Dagenham viewed from the street at night.

Police were called to the house in Thicket Grove, Dagenham shortly before 2am today (November 3). - Credit: LFB

A man was led to safety from a house fire in Dagenham, which is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house in Thicket Grove was damaged by the fire in the early hours of this morning (November 3).

The man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews after being led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) believes the blaze was accidental and caused by “the unsafe disposal of a cigarette”. 

An LFB spokesperson said: “We'd rather you didn't smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it. 

You may also want to watch:

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life."

The brigade was called at 1.51am and the fire was under control shortly before 2.30am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Masterplan revealed for 3,500-home Ford Dagenham plant development
  2. 2 Three men hospitalised - two with critical injuries - after Barking stabbing
  3. 3 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  1. 4 Rail operator offering half price train tickets to promote green travel
  2. 5 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  3. 6 Government's winter support a 'drop in the ocean', council claims
  4. 7 MP accuses council of not fulfilling its duty over Rainham floods
  5. 8 Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  6. 9 Stephen Port inquests: Killer planted fake suicide note on victim
  7. 10 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas in 'crisis' warning over local plan
London Fire Brigade
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sold, To Let and Let By estate agent signs placed outside

House in Barking goes on the market for £1.2m

Alastair Lockhart Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Stabbing in Dagenham

Knife Crime

16-year-old boy stabbed in Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Ford's in Dagenham

Thames Freeport given official green light to begin operations next month

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The outside of a semi-detached house

The most expensive homes sold in your east London borough in September

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon