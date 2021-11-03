Man led to safety from overnight house fire in Dagenham

Police were called to the house in Thicket Grove, Dagenham shortly before 2am today (November 3). - Credit: LFB

A man was led to safety from a house fire in Dagenham, which is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house in Thicket Grove was damaged by the fire in the early hours of this morning (November 3).

The man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews after being led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) believes the blaze was accidental and caused by “the unsafe disposal of a cigarette”.

An LFB spokesperson said: “We'd rather you didn't smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life."

The brigade was called at 1.51am and the fire was under control shortly before 2.30am.