70 firefighters tackle Dagenham house fire

Around 70 firefighters were called to a Dagenham house fire which had spread to neighbouring properties yesterday afternoon.

Ten fire engines were also called to the scene shortly after 3pm on Easebourne Road - on May 14.

London Fire Brigade says most of a semi-detached was alight, as well as parts of the roofs of two neighbouring houses.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

Station commander John Virtue, who was at the scene, said: "On arrival firefighters were faced with a well developed fire involving three buildings.

"Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control."

The commander said the fire started in the roof of one of the buildings.

The brigade's 999 Control Officers took 37 calls to the blaze, which was under control by around 4.50pm.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Romford, East Ham, Leytonstone, Hainault, Stratford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.