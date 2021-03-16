More than 1,500 'affordable' homes planned at former Ford Stamping Plant

Published: 9:59 AM March 16, 2021

More than 1,500 "genuinely affordable" homes are proposed to be built on the site of the former Ford Stamping Plant in Dagenham. - Credit: Peabody

The mayor of London has announced plans for more than 1,500 "genuinely affordable" homes on the site of a former car plant.

Sadiq Khan unveiled plans on Tuesday, March 16 to build on disused land at the old Ford Stamping Plant in Dagenham.

An initial design showing how part of the new neighbourhood could appear. Architects PRP have been named as the master-planner for the site. - Credit: Peabody/PRP

The deal includes an £80million grant from the mayor's affordable homes pot and enables Peabody housing association to acquire the 45-acre site.

Mr Khan said: "Dagenham Docks is one of the most exciting areas of regeneration in London.

"I’m pleased to be continuing City Hall’s partnership with Peabody to build the genuinely affordable homes Londoners deserve.

"I’m confident their expertise, alongside the vision and drive of Barking and Dagenham Council, will deliver a thriving new neighbourhood."

The mixed-tenure development is to provide dwellings at London affordable rent and for shared ownership.

The site, which is next to Dagenham Dock train station, could eventually see about 3,000 homes built with the creation of a new neighbourhood that pays respect to its heritage.

It would also be a short walk from the future site of London’s largest film studio and include a new park.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "The Ford Stamping Plant was and always will be a big part of our borough’s history.

"The now derelict site will be put to good use, making way for much needed homes for local people."

Three of the City of London’s historic markets are also planning to relocate to a site at the former Barking Reach Power Station nearby.

The current landowners, Europa Capital, and its advisers, St Congar Land, have extracted more than 322,000 tonnes of material from the site, 98 per cent of which was recycled, to prepare the land for housing.

Brendan Sarsfield, Peabody's chief executive, said: "Like me, many people from the community will have lived and breathed working at Ford Dagenham through their own experience or family and friends.

"The place is a really important part of the industrial and social history of Britain. Together we have a fantastic opportunity to bring the empty site back into use."

Subject to final confirmation of the sale, work at the site will start by March 2023, with the aim of completing by March 2028.