Homes under the Planner: What development could be coming to the borough?
Interested in what developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?
Check out this overview of three of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: Build a three storey building to provide three self-contained flats in the rear yard area of a chicken shop takeaway.
Where: 145 Broad Street, Dagenham, RM10 9HX
When: Application received - January 18
Reference: 22/00079/FULL
Further information: One flat would have a single bedroom, while the others would have two bedrooms. The Admiral Vernon pub and Barchester Park View Care Home are located near the proposed site.
Granted
What: Demolish an existing industrial unit to erect a three-storey replacement, complete with parking and associated works.
Where: Unit H4, Chadwell Heath Industrial Park Kemp Road, Dagenham, RM8 1SL
When: Application approved subject to legal agreement - January 7
Reference: 20/02303/FULL
Further information: Once the home of Sudden Impact UK Limited, the proposal aims to create three separate industrial units across an increased floorspace.
Refused
What: Consent to change the existing use of a 6 bedroom dwellinghouse into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).
Where: 116 Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, RM10 7ST
When: Application refused - January 12
Reference: 21/02086/FULL
Further information: Three reasons were given for the refusal, according to a decision letter issued by the council.
Firstly, the conversion would result in the "loss of a generous sized six bedroom family dwelling house to the detriment of the stock of larger homes in the borough".
There were also concerns about "additional levels of noise and disturbance at the property", and about how the car parking spaces would be allocated.