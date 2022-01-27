An application to build a three storey building to provide three flats in Broad Street - beside Chicken Spot - has been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?

Check out this overview of three of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

What: Build a three storey building to provide three self-contained flats in the rear yard area of a chicken shop takeaway.

Where: 145 Broad Street, Dagenham, RM10 9HX

When: Application received - January 18

Reference: 22/00079/FULL

Further information: One flat would have a single bedroom, while the others would have two bedrooms. The Admiral Vernon pub and Barchester Park View Care Home are located near the proposed site.

Granted

An application to demolish and replace an existing industrial unit in Chadwell Heath Industrial Park has been approved subject to legal agreement - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolish an existing industrial unit to erect a three-storey replacement, complete with parking and associated works.

Where: Unit H4, Chadwell Heath Industrial Park Kemp Road, Dagenham, RM8 1SL

When: Application approved subject to legal agreement - January 7

Reference: 20/02303/FULL

Further information: Once the home of Sudden Impact UK Limited, the proposal aims to create three separate industrial units across an increased floorspace.

Refused

An application to convert a house on Oxlow Lane into a HMO has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: Consent to change the existing use of a 6 bedroom dwellinghouse into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Where: 116 Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, RM10 7ST

When: Application refused - January 12

Reference: 21/02086/FULL

Further information: Three reasons were given for the refusal, according to a decision letter issued by the council.

Firstly, the conversion would result in the "loss of a generous sized six bedroom family dwelling house to the detriment of the stock of larger homes in the borough".

There were also concerns about "additional levels of noise and disturbance at the property", and about how the car parking spaces would be allocated.