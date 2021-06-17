Average house price in Barking and Dagenham falls from record high

Published: 10:22 AM June 17, 2021

The average house price in Barking and Dagenham was £312,288 in April - the third highest on record. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The average house price in Barking and Dagenham fell slightly in April after reaching a record high in March, new figures reveal.

However, the average of £312,288 in April was still the third-highest month on record and £20,685 higher than a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The top five average house prices in Barking and Dagenham since records began in 1995 have all been in the five months from last December to April this year.

The then-record of £309,560 in December continued to rise each month to a new high of £315,751 in March.

The drop in April ended six consecutive months of house price growth since September last year (£300,004).

In the UK, the typical property value fell by £5,000 to £251,000 in April after also reaching a record high in March, ending 11 months of consecutive growth.

London had the lowest annual growth (3.3 per cent) of any region for the fifth consecutive month.