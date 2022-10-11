Housing repair service must improve, council director says

Barking and Dagenham’s housing repair service has been slammed for its “poor performance”.

Barking and Dagenham Council has seen housing disrepair claims sky-rocket in less than 12 months, a report revealed.

In September, there were 308 active claims from the borough’s council tenants and leaseholders in less than a year. In December 2021, there were just 134 active claims.

Overall customer satisfaction did not exceed 55 per cent for several months, with March 2022 being the worst when it dropped below 40pc.

The council report analysed its housing repairs and maintenance service, known as the Barking and Dagenham Management Service (BDMS).

Disrepair, communal repairs, complaints, finance, IT systems, planned maintenance and capital delivery were identified as “high-risk concerns”.

The service is part of Barking and Dagenham Traded Partnership (BDTP), a company that carries out repairs and maintenance on behalf of the council.

As of September 5, 2022, there were 5,880 outstanding repair jobs.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos told an overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday (October 5): "In any other profession, if I didn’t answer 5,880 of my emails, I’d be in big trouble."

BDMS has also failed to meet deadlines for repairs ordered by the courts, the report said.

The council has had to settle this by paying additional fees because of the breaches.

Philip Gregory, strategic director of finance and investment, has warned the ongoing “poor performance” from BDMS will have a direct impact on the council’s finances.

He said: “It is imperative that BDMS, supported by MyPlace, addresses the issues detailed throughout the report to improve the service delivered to tenants in the borough and to protect the financial position of the council both as commissioner and shareholder of BDTP.”

BDTP's chief executive Andrew Pollard said an improvement programme for BDMS was launched after an improvement notice was served by MyPlace in March 2021.

He claims this was closed "by mutual consent" this March.

But Mr Pollard admitted further improvements are needed, adding that new leaders for BDMS have been brought in.

He said: "BDMS is committed to ensuring that these major changes are embedded within the organisation and continues to focus on its mission of delivering high quality services that improve the lives of people living in the community.

"MyPlace and BDMS are working together with Ark Consulting to consider the most effective and efficient approach to service delivery as part of an overall process of service improvement for the repairs and maintenance service with best value at the heart."