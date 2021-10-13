Residents urged to have a say on future development in borough

Published: 11:42 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM October 13, 2021

The council wants to hear from residents about the final draft of its Local Plan - Credit: Ken Mears

Residents are being urged to offer their views on plans for where developments could be built across Barking and Dagenham in the coming years.

The borough's final draft Local Plan sets out the kind of developments that will be encouraged, and where these could be put up to 2037.

Consultation began in 2019 and Cllr Cameron Geddes, the authority's cabinet member for regeneration, said the plan has been "strengthened very significantly" after hundreds of comments and suggestions in response.

He added: “I cannot stress enough how important the Local Plan is – it will help to determine the scale, pace and quality of development that takes place in the borough over the next 20 years and sets out how we will ensure that local people really feel the benefit."

The draft plan is expected to be submitted to an independent planning inspector for examination by the end of the year, with the public consultation running until November 28.

The Citizens Alliance Network is also hosting a series of online workshops about the plan.

To view the final draft, take part in the consultation and find out more information, visit lbbd.gov.uk/local-plan-review.