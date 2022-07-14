Plans to convert a house on Upney Lane into a multi-purpose community facility have been rejected - Credit: Google

Submitted

A modified application has been made to build two one-bedroom flats behind this café and restaurant - Credit: Google

What: Knock down existing outbuilding and build a two-storey rear extension to create two one-bedroom flats with a new entrance at the front.

Where: Eastbrook Café & Restaurant, 264 Rainham Road South, Dagenham, RM10 7UU

When: Application validated - July 12

Reference: 22/01203/FULL

Further information: This application has been adapted after an earlier proposal was rejected by the council due to concerns over the proposed balconies and lack of amenity space.

Read more about that scheme, reference 22/00490/FULL, here.

Approved

What: Change the two upper floors above a shop from office use to a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Where: 19a East Street, Barking, IG11 8ER

When: Application received - April 20 / Application approved - June 28

Reference: 22/00675/FULL

Further information: According to an officer's report which accompanied the approval, plans to introduce a HMO "will contribute towards the pressing need for more homes in London of varying sizes and tenures, without the loss of family housing in the borough".

Read more about this approved proposal here.

Refused

Plans to convert a house on Upney Lane into a multi-purpose community facility have been rejected - Credit: Google

What: Convert the existing house into a multi-purpose community facility, including building a rear extension and new outbuilding.

Where: 28 Upney Lane, Barking, IG11 9LW

When: Application validated - May 9 / Application rejected - June 28

Reference: 22/00436/FULL

Further information: Five reasons were cited for refusal, including concerns that the new centre would lead to more noise and increased traffic in the area.

The loss of a family-sized home was also considered a significant issue.

Read more about this proposal here.