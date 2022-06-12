Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused
Are you interested in upcoming and proposed developments in Barking and Dagenham?
Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or determined over the last 30 days or so.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: Remove the existing signage, CCTV and external machines at this HSBC branch ahead of its closure in September.
Where: 23 Ripple Road, Barking, IG11 7NW
When: Application received - May 31
Reference: 22/00940/ADVERT
Further information: This branch is one of 69 confirmed to be closing as HSBC customers continue to move toward online banking.
The bank made the announcement back in March.
Submitted
What: To ascertain whether it's lawful to convert this property from a dwelling house into a home for five residents with care needs.
Where: 196 Gorseway, Rush Green, RM7 0SH
When: Application received - May 17
Reference: 22/00831/CLUP
Further information: This proposal aims to provide residential care for a maximum of five vulnerable young adults aged between 17-24.
One member of staff would be on site at all times, taking the total number of occupants to six.
Approved
What: To change the use of the first floor from offices to a multi-function training and events centre.
Where: Units 1-2 Mirravale Trading Estate, Selinas Lane, Dagenham, RM8 1YY
When: Application approved - May 15
Reference: 22/00385/FULL
Further information: The proposed events centre - with capacity to seat 150 people - is intended to host civil marriage ceremonies, birthday parties and educational/employment training courses (among other events).
Currently vacant, the site's last known use was as a stationery company owned by B.J. Brown Business Machines Ltd.
Refused
What: Change the use of a section of the ground floor from a place of worship to retail.
Where: Akanjee Foundation Islamic Centre, 86 Longbridge Road, Barking, IG11 8SF
When: Application refused - May 13
Reference: 22/00444/FULL
Further information: The application was refused because the proposal would result in the loss of 29.435sqm of community floor space.
According to the decision notice, this loss was not justified by the applicant - meaning "the harm arising from the scheme is considered to outweigh any significant benefits".