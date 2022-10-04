Barking homes named after Ford strike leader

L-R Dora's daughter Tracy Goodman, son David Challingsworth, granddaughter Tiffany Goodman and Cllr Darren Rodwell with Challingsworth House in the background - Credit: Andrew Baker

A new housing block in Barking has been named after Ford strike leader Dora Challingsworth.

The development in Linton Road, includes 169 'affordable' council-owned homes in three towers - the highest reaching 20 storeys.

Dora was a shop steward at the Ford Dagenham plant who led women strikers in 1984 to gain equal pay and status.

She died earlier this year.

Members of her family joined council leader Darren Rodwell at the site to celebrate the naming.

Dora Challingsworth was a shop steward during the 1984 Ford workers strike. - Credit: Ken Mears

Granddaughter Tiffany Goodman said: “We are enormously proud to be Dora’s family. She was courageous, energetic and selfless, both in her work and family life. Dora is greatly missed by many, but will continue to be an inspiration for years to come.”

Cllr Rodwell added: "Dora’s name will live on and will be immortalised in this fantastic new housing block.

“Challingsworth House will sit proudly at the epicentre of a new mini-Manhattan for all in the heart of Barking."



