News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Housing

Green light for £16m Barking town centre homes development

Logo Icon

Alastair Lockhart, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:01 PM April 14, 2022
A mock-up of what the development in Barking town centre may look like

The East Street scheme might look like this - Credit: RUFF Architects

Plans to construct a 65-home development in Barking have been given the green light, representing the latest stage of the town centre’s regeneration. 

Reaching to a maximum height of eight storeys, the East Street scheme will be built just across the road from the town hall, sitting on the site of the former Capitol Cinema and Marks and Spencer buildings. 

Estimated to cost a total of £16 million, the plans are also set to include over 1,600sqm for shops and officers. 

A mock-up of what the development in Barking town centre may look like

This is what the development might look like - Credit: RUFF Architects

The approval comes at the second time of asking by applicant RUFF Architects. 

Rejected in 2020 for reasons including blocking sunlight and poor design, the revised plans have included amendments such as reducing the number of homes from 79 to 65, and a review of the development's aesthetic. 

Paul Ruff, practice director at RUFF Architects, told Architects’ Journal: “With careful redesign of the proposal to respond to the council’s latest thoughts on massing, we are able to still deliver much-needed family accommodation and new homes in this constrained urban site while ensuring town-centre commercial can prosper and support the wider cultural initiatives the council is implementing.”  

A construction timetable has not yet been announced. 

A mock-up of what the development in Barking town centre may look like

A mock-up of what the development in Barking town centre may look like - Credit: RUFF Architects


Housing News
Planning and Development
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

London Underground sign

Transport for London

Severe tube delays after person hit by train

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Barking Town Hall

Barking and Dagenham Council

Council send woman warrant letter in 'miscommunication'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive (centre) described Golf Kingdom as "the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio"

Golf

Chadwell Heath-based Golf Kingdom reopens after £750k refurbishment 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was a Labour councillor for Loxford.

London Live News

Jailed: Woman who lied about ex-Redbridge councillor's electoral fraud

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon