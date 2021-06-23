Bobby Moore's daughter visits Upney buildings to be named after footballers

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2021

L-R: Cllr Darren Rodwell and Roberta Moore, daughter of West Ham Utd and England Captain, Bobby Moore OBE, visit a new housing development in Upney. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The daughter of England and West Ham United legend Bobby Moore has visited the site of a housing development.

Roberta Moore was in Upney where three buildings are to be named in honour of her father, alongside the former England manager Sir Alf Ramsey and midfielder Martin Peters.

All three Lions were born or bred in Barking and Dagenham and were pivotal in England's 1966 World Cup win.

Roberta met Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, to inspect the building work at the former site of Sebastian Court and see the building being named after her dad.

She said: "It is my absolute pleasure and honour to be here to see this great new development and the progress of the building that will be named after my father.

"Alongside his colleagues, Sir Alf and Martin, I know my father would be truly humbled and deeply touched by the naming of these buildings in recognition of their achievements.

"My sincere thanks and gratitude to all those involved. I couldn’t be more proud."

Cllr Rodwell added that the borough has consistently produced "legendary" footballers such as Moore, Peters and Sir Alf.

Sam Parry, construction manager at Be First, the council’s regeneration arm, said: "It’s fitting these new homes will be named after three humble but extraordinary sportsmen."

Jonathan Jerram of Jerram Falkus, which is the main contractor for the development, said it was an honour to view the progress at Sebastian Court with Moore's daughter and to celebrate local and national heroes in the naming of the buildings.

A CGI of the development which is due to be completed by autumn. - Credit: Be First

The development is set to be completed by autumn and will provide 95 homes. The council will let 33 flats to tenants at affordable rents, 29 at London affordable rent and offer the remaining 33 for shared ownership.

Kristian Melgaard, managing director of Reside, the town hall's affordable housing company, said: "Anyone renting or taking on shared ownership of one of these quality homes in any of the buildings named after these iconic sportsmen will be a real winner."