Chadwell Heath 3,500-home masterplan set for consultation

Chadwell Heath train station sits on the edge of the masterplan area - Credit: Google

A public consultation is set to take place on a masterplan to deliver thousands of homes in Chadwell Heath.

Barking and Dagenham Council is set to ask residents for their views on its proposals, which a report said offer guidance "on how we envisage development" in the masterplan area over the coming years.

The area earmarked in the masterplan runs from Chadwell Heath train station in the west to Whalebone Lane in the east, with the train line running along its northern border.

The southern part of the site includes the far-eastern end of Kemp Road.

According to the council report, the masterplan dedicates "a significant amount of land" for more than 3,500 new homes.

But it said: "This masterplan emphasises the importance of maintaining and developing a strong (and innovative) industrial presence in the area."

The plans would see the eastern side of the masterplan area "predominantly" for industrial use and the west side residential.

One secondary school and two primary schools are also earmarked in the south-west of the masterplan area.

Two new public squares are proposed, as well as three new "main" parks, pocket parks and other green spaces.

The council undertook four weeks of informal consultation last November and received 104 responses from residents, developers and others.

Key concerns that were outlined, according to the report, related to social and transport infrastructure needed for the plans.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration, told a cabinet meeting on September 20: "We're going to have further negotiations with the NHS and other colleagues to ensure that we will progress this in a way that improves the area and doesn't cause any inconvenience to the residents currently living there."

Cllr Cameron Geddes said: "Thames Road is a great example of intelligent regeneration." - Credit: Andreas Grieger

Council leader Darren Rodwell added: "I think it's fair to say by doing a consultation it allows to think about how we're going to take that part of the borough forward.

"This is the first step of many."

Cabinet members approved the draft masterplan supplementary planning document to go to consultation, which is set to last from October 3 until November 13.

According to the report, Be First - the council's regeneration arm - will then review consultation responses and prepare a final version of the document.

This could then be adopted alongside the borough's Local Plan, which the authority estimates could happen in early 2024.