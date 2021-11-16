News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Revealed: How a redeveloped Chadwell Heath could look

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 3:41 PM November 16, 2021
Plans for the redevelopment of Chadwell Heath have been unveiled

This is how Chadwell Heath could look in the future if plans to bring more than 4,000 homes, new schools and a supermarket to an old industrial estate go ahead.

If built, the town would be one of the biggest regeneration projects next to a Crossrail station, with Chadwell Heath station set to connect with central London via the Elizabeth line when it opens in 2022.

Haptic Architects has revealed two masterplans, both of which would build new primary and secondary schools, a huge 147,000 sq m for shops and a massive new 24,000 sq m supermarket in the middle of the town.

People living nearby are being invited to have their say on which proposal they would prefer to see become reality.

Option one would see 4,150 new homes built in the area as well as 32,000 sq m of office space.

The smaller option two would build 3,632 homes with 14,000 sq m of room for offices.

The middle of the regenerated area - situated next to the railway line, on the south side of Chadwell Heath - will feature a market square, with shops, cafes, restaurants and parks for the new residents to use.

One of the largest planned offices for the scheme is the factor-inspired Saw Mill workspace, which will offer a variety of work, education, and public spaces combined with the open square outside.

Artist's impression of the Chadwell Heath development

The consultation document for Chadwell Heath, published by Haptic and its partners, said that the scheme says: “Chadwell Heath transformation area will deliver an ambitious mix of industrial and employment uses including scope for gaming, media and other tech industries. 

“The vision rethinks industrial value and the role that industry can play in animating the streets and squares.

“The improved and intensified industrial space at Chadwell Heath will provide a home for London’s future industries – a toolbox for London.”

To take part in the consultation on Chadwell Heath's future, which is running until November 28, visit befirst.london/chadwell-heath

