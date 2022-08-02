'Affordable' Dagenham housing scheme completed

Darren Rodwell waves the chequered flag on the Chequers Lane scheme with Michael Westbrook (left) and Kevin Parsons (right) - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A housing scheme has been completed near a former Ford site in Dagenham.

Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council's development arm, confirmed that 90 'affordable' homes in Chequers Lane are ready to be moved into.

Council leader Darren Rodwell visited the site along with Michael Westbrook of Reside and Kevin Parsons, director of housebuilder Hollybrook Ltd.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s great to see these quality affordable homes for local people completed.

"This whole area is in the fast lane of regeneration with thousands of homes coming to nearby Beam Park and of course we’ve got the City of London markets coming here too.”

The council has taken ownership of the 90 homes in a turnkey deal, which means the sale of a completed product.

The homes will be made up of 69 per cent at affordable rent and 31pc at London Affordable Rent.

Mr Parsons added: “This is a very high-quality scheme delivered on time and on budget."