Barking and Dagenham Council backs campaign against 'cladding scandal'

Published: 1:20 PM May 17, 2021

The council has backed a campaign aimed at ending the cladding crisis. - Credit: Ken Mears

The town hall has pledged support for a campaign aimed at ending the cladding crisis.

Barking and Dagenham Council has backed the End Our Cladding Scandal push, which outlines 10 steps to fix the building safety issues sparked by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: "We must continue to use the power of our voices to ensure we’re heard by the government loud and clear."

Steps include removing all cladding deemed dangerous, with the government picking up the bill then recovering costs from those at fault.

72 people lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy on June 14, 2017. - Credit: PA

The steps have been developed by the trade publication Inside Housing and lawyers representing families at the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry.

They are based on recommendations made by Parliament's housing, communities and local government select committee which scrutinises government policy.

A government spokesperson said: "The government is bringing forward the biggest improvements to building and fire safety in 40 years.

"This includes a comprehensive £5billion plan to help protect hundreds of thousands of leaseholders from the cost of making the tallest buildings with the most dangerous cladding safer.

"We will also ensure industry pays its fair share towards the costs of cladding remediation through a new levy and tax, striking the right balance in protecting leaseholders and being fair to taxpayers."

The Samuel Garside House blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. - Credit: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Last year Barking and Dagenham launched a fire safety review following a blaze which tore through Samuel Garside House in Barking Riverside, forcing 79 families to flee their homes.

The conclusions were published in January and the council has since called on the government to review the recommendations set out and reform legislation.

Cllr Geddes said: "Freeholders and developers must take ownership and live up to their responsibilities because what we’re seeing at the moment are huge oversights at the detriment to leaseholders who didn’t sign up to this."

The government maintains it is the responsibility of owners to ensure buildings are safe and try all means to protect leaseholders from remediation costs.