Have your say on 3,500-home plan for former Dagenham Ford Stamping Plant

Published: 1:55 PM August 16, 2021

An artist impression of how some of the open space will look in the new Dagenham Green development at the former Ford Stamping Plant. - Credit: Peabody

The community is being invited to have its say on the latest plans for a proposed 3,500-home development at the former Dagenham Ford Stamping Plant.

People can find out and give feedback about Peabody’s evolving masterplan for the development, named Dagenham Green, this Thursday, August 19 between 10am and 2pm on the bridge by Dagenham Heathway station.

The plans include up to 3,502 homes with 1,550 of them “affordable”, a public park and other open spaces, a new secondary school and employment opportunities and leisure venues such as a coffee shop, restaurant and small retailers.

Peabody’s project director for Dagenham, Peter Cross, said: “We’re excited to be bringing this former industrial site back to life as an exciting new place for residents and the wider community, which Peabody will manage into the future.

“Dagenham Green’s new central park, play areas, proposed community facilities and cafes and restaurants will provide a local meeting point for everyone to use with sustainability considered throughout.

“We hope the new school will accommodate young people from the wider area as well as newer residents.”

The masterplan also includes pedestrian and cycle friendly streets and connections through the site to the nearby Dagenham Dock station and surrounding area.

The developer says the community’s views have already shaped the plans following a series of online activities that drew thousands to its Peabody at Dagenham website, door knocking in the area and conversations with community groups including youth organisations and faith representatives.

Peabody said during the first round of consultation, the message from young people in particular was the importance of ensuring that the development is as sustainable as possible.

Mr Cross added: “As well as significant numbers of much needed new homes, we want to help create a fantastic place that people will enjoy and want to spend time.

“We hope to meet as many people from the community as possible again this week, so please come along, have an ice cream with us, and let us know what you think.”