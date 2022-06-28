Council U-turn on plan to 'decommission' supported housing scheme

There are 31 flats at Colin Pond Court in Marks Gate - Credit: Google

Barking and Dagenham is to continue its service for residents at a supported housing development in Marks Gate.

A report said the council put forward a plan to "decommission" Colin Pond Court, which is made up of 31 flats for over-55s.

But Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet lead for adult social care, told the June 21 cabinet meeting: "We consulted with residents who made a very strong case for people living in there to retain the service."

It is one of four 'extra care' housing schemes in the borough provided by Care Support, with Anchor Housing as the landlord.

The others are at Harp House in Barking, Darcy House in Dagenham and Fred Tibble Court in Dagenham.

Cabinet members agreed to proceed with the procurement of a contract for the extra care service.

Cllr Worby said: "I have pleasure in saying we've listened to the residents and Colin Pond Court stays exactly as it is and is included in this.

"So we will be tendering for all four to continue the support that they have at the current time."

Across the four schemes, there are a total of 132 flats with 16 bungalows at Darcy House.

Cllr Maureen Worby said the council had "listened to residents" - Credit: LBBD/Andreas Grieger

The schemes fall in between sheltered accommodation and care homes, the report added, and include communal facilities and access to 24-hour care and support.

Cllr Sade Bright, speaking on behalf of Colin Pond residents, told the meeting: "Residents in Colin Pond need 24 hours access to care staff.

"The night care staff will support residents and call for emergency services faster than any new technology.

"My residents always have familiar, regular staff who understand their needs.

"They've asked me to say thank you to Cllr Worby.

"You intervened, you gave them what they deserved."

But deputy council leader Cllr Dominic Twomey warned that the service will result in a budget gap of up to £800,000.

"That's the tension that we'll face across the piece in more and more services we procure," he said.

"We're going to have some difficult situations where we'll all want to do the best for our residents.

"But ultimately if we're going to have to find half a million pounds everywhere, it stacks up.

"I'm very supportive of this but there's going to be bigger and bigger pressures moving forward."

The contract, which could be worth £10m over five years, is set to be provisionally awarded in November.