Topping out milestone for Barking tower block development

Published: 2:45 PM June 15, 2021

L-R: McLaren owner, Kevin Taylor, executive director, Kim Bromley-Derry, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Claire Symonds, managing director at the council and Pat Hayes from Be First. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A tower block development which is part of Barking town centre's regeneration has reached a major milestone.

The 20-storey tower in Linton Road – which is currently known as Crown House - has reached its full height.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, speaking at a topping out ceremony, said reaching the milestone was a major step forward in the local authority's bid to create a new, vibrant town centre.

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council added: "It’s great to see this development really taking off.

"It will provide much needed homes for aspirational, working people in the heart of Barking."

You may also want to watch:

Pat Hayes, managing director of the council's development arm Be First, said: "This development will provide top quality, rented homes for people in the centre of what is fast becoming one of the most exciting places to live in east London."

An artist's impression of the planned development. - Credit: Be First/Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher

In addition to the 20-storey tower, the completed development will feature two additional blocks rising to nine and 10 storeys.

There will be 80 one-bedroom, 71 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom flats. A third of the homes will be shared ownership while the rest are due to be offered at below market rent.

Kim Bromley-Derry, executive director at construction company McLaren Group, which is building the new block, said Covid-19 had presented a unique challenge, particularly when combined with delivering such an important building.

He added: "To reach the top here, we have had to dig deep and use incredible team spirit and innovative thinking to re-sequence the way we work in such a logistically challenging location.

"But we’ve made it. The building is now structurally complete, and we are now heading full steam ahead towards being completely weathertight with the interior fit-out commencing as we speak."

He added that another important factor has been the success in integrating borough businesses in the project.

McLaren said it had met targets set to provide jobs and training to people from the borough.

"I am confident we will now build upon this achievement and continue to bring more employment opportunities to people in the community," Mr Bromley-Derry said.

The development is set to be completed in spring 2022.