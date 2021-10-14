News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
380 homes and commercial space set to be built at Dagenham Dock

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:12 PM October 14, 2021   
A computer generated image of the planned development at Dagenham Dock.

A computer generated image of the planned development at Dagenham Dock. - Credit: Inland Homes

A development with 380 homes and 930sqm of commercial space is set to be built at Dagenham Dock.

The council's planning committee resolved to grant planning permission to Inland Homes for the mixed-use scheme, subject to the signing of a section 106 agreement, at a meeting on October 11.

The three-building development at the GSR Self Storage site in Chequers Lane, next to Dagenham Dock station, includes 103 homes labelled “affordable”.

All the homes will have “private amenity space” and about half of the total site area to be landscaped or created as a "nature corridor".

An artist's impression of a public square.

An artist's impression of the proposed "Station Square", which is part of the development. - Credit: Inland Homes

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “This important scheme is set not only to deliver much-needed new homes to the borough but act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the whole of south Dagenham.

You may also want to watch:

“Inland has worked closely with the borough and local landowners on our plans for the site and the approval - in less than one year since our first pre-application discussions - demonstrates Inland’s skill and expertise in securing planning consent on key brownfield sites.

“We look forward to working with the borough on the delivery of the strategically important Dagenham Dock development as well as further schemes in the area.”

Planning obligations - known as a section 106 agreement - will be signed soon and construction is expected to begin on-site next year.

These are agreements between a local authority and developer to help mitigate the impact of a development and make it acceptable in planning terms.

Inland Homes will also create a new public square and do highway improvements works to land outside of Dagenham Dock station.

These works are intended to create a welcoming arrival space to the new neighbourhood and the station.

A decision on whether the project will be delivered by Inland Homes directly or via a partnership contract will be announced at a later date, the company said.

This is the company's second development approved in the borough, with 325 units at Merrielands currently being built through Inland Partnerships on behalf of Clarion Housing Group.

Inland Homes has also submitted two other planning applications to build a total of 364 units plus around 2,500sqm of commercial space across two sites.

