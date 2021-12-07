Dagenham mum says council is 'neglecting daughters' health'
- Credit: Charlee Hebben
A Dagenham mother is demanding to be moved to new housing after her young daughter was admitted to hospital after suffering a severe asthma attack.
Charlee Hebben, 27, was moved into temporary accommodation on Cook Road around eight months ago by Barking and Dagenham Council.
The concerned mum said her four-year-old daughter Scarlett Haynes has suffered from increasingly acute attacks because of the mould and condensation in the flat.
Charlee told the Post: "She's never been this bad in her life. She's been admitted to hospital because it's gotten so bad.
"The doctor had to give her steroids because she couldn't breathe. She's constantly ill and I'm worried it's going to get worse and worse if we stay here."
Scarlett is still recovering from her latest asthma attack, which left her so poorly that she was kept overnight at King George Hospital last Monday (November 29).
Charlee said she is forced to spend £99 each month on heating, yet the flat is still cold.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham pub to host inaugural local Christmas fair
- 2 Barking Market extended to 'ease antisocial behaviour'
- 3 Tributes to former Hornchurch, Dagenham, Wealdstone and Hendon forward Marvin Morgan
- 4 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
- 5 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 6 'It's the right time': Dame Margaret Hodge on not seeking re-election
- 7 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
- 8 Homophobia ruled out for jury in Stephen Port victims’ inquests
- 9 Dagenham hoping to get players back from injury during break
- 10 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
"The heat just seems to get sucked out," she explained.
"We're constantly putting on layers and blankets, and spend most of our time in our dressing gowns to try and stay warm.
"If Scarlett doesn't have anything on her feet then they're freezing cold."
"Every time I wipe away the mould it comes back weeks later - I feel like the council is neglecting her health."
Charlee said she has been moved three times by the council in the past four years since moving out of her mother's home.
Describing the home she shares with Scarlett as "like a shipping container", she claimed it's "more like a portacabin than a flat".
The 27-year-old fears condensation on plug sockets could cause a serious accident, particularly those in Scarlett's bedroom.
Charlee, who is also recovering after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year, added: "It's just been so stressful. I'm in remission but the cancer could come back at any time.
"I'm sure living in a house covered in mould and damp isn't helping my health, and I'm so worried about my daughter.
"We don't feel safe here and the council is refusing to respond to me - I don't know what else to do."
Barking and Dagenham Council has been approached for comment.