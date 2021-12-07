News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham mum says council is 'neglecting daughters' health'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:48 PM December 7, 2021
Charlee Hebben and Scarlett

Charlee Hebben said her four-year-old daughter is becoming increasingly well in the family's Dagenham temporary accommodation - Credit: Charlee Hebben

A Dagenham mother is demanding to be moved to new housing after her young daughter was admitted to hospital after suffering a severe asthma attack.

Charlee Hebben, 27, was moved into temporary accommodation on Cook Road around eight months ago by Barking and Dagenham Council.

The concerned mum said her four-year-old daughter Scarlett Haynes has suffered from increasingly acute attacks because of the mould and condensation in the flat.

scarlett in Dagenham

Four-year-old Scarlett suffers from asthma attacks and has been "constantly ill", her mum says - Credit: Charlee Hebben

Charlee told the Post: "She's never been this bad in her life. She's been admitted to hospital because it's gotten so bad.

"The doctor had to give her steroids because she couldn't breathe. She's constantly ill and I'm worried it's going to get worse and worse if we stay here."

Scarlett is still recovering from her latest asthma attack, which left her so poorly that she was kept overnight at King George Hospital last Monday (November 29).

The Cook Road flat is plagued with damp and mould

The Cook Road flat is plagued with damp and mould - Credit: Charlee Hebben

Charlee said she is forced to spend £99 each month on heating, yet the flat is still cold.

"The heat just seems to get sucked out," she explained.

"We're constantly putting on layers and blankets, and spend most of our time in our dressing gowns to try and stay warm.

"If Scarlett doesn't have anything on her feet then they're freezing cold."

"Every time I wipe away the mould it comes back weeks later -  I feel like the council is neglecting her health."

The mum and daughter live on Cook Road in Dagenham

The mum and daughter live on Cook Road in Dagenham - Credit: Charlee Hebben

Charlee said she has been moved three times by the council in the past four years since moving out of her mother's home. 

Describing the home she shares with Scarlett as "like a shipping container", she claimed it's "more like a portacabin than a flat".

The 27-year-old fears condensation on plug sockets could cause a serious accident, particularly those in Scarlett's bedroom.

condensation in Dagenham flat

The worried mother said condensation on electric sockets is a recipe for disaster - Credit: Charlee Hebben

Charlee, who is also recovering after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year, added: "It's just been so stressful. I'm in remission but the cancer could come back at any time.

"I'm sure living in a house covered in mould and damp isn't helping my health, and I'm so worried about my daughter.

"We don't feel safe here and the council is refusing to respond to me -  I don't know what else to do."

Barking and Dagenham Council has been approached for comment.

damp in Dagenham flat

Condensation and damp have ruined the family's belongings - Credit: Charlee Hebben

mould in Dagenham flat

Charlee said she is constantly removing mould from the flat but it comes back weeks later - Credit: Charlee Hebben


