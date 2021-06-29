Homes milestone reached at former Dagenham job centre site

Published: 10:25 AM June 29, 2021

L-R: Deon Browne from Be First, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council Cllr Darren Rodwell and Kevin Parsons from Hollybrook. - Credit: Melissa Page/BeFirst

A milestone has been reached at the site of a former job centre in Dagenham where 90 "affordable" homes have been built.

Completion of the dwellings' structure in Chequers Lane was marked at a topping out ceremony attended by the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council.

Cllr Darren Rodwell met Kevin Parsons, director of Hollybrook Ltd, which built the homes.

"This development will unlock more affordable homes for people and help deliver wider benefits to Dagenham," Cllr Rodwell said.

Mr Parsons said: "Everyone involved in making this project happen should be very proud."

At first, the site had planning permission for 77 homes, of which only 16 per cent were deemed affordable.

But an agreement brokered by the council’s regeneration arm, Be First, means all the homes will be offered at the lower rate. The development costs the council £25million

Once fully complete, the council will own 90 homes: 69pc at affordable rent and 31pc at London affordable rent.

Deon Browne, Be First's assistant construction manager, said: “This is a great day for Dagenham.”