London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze on Jade Close at yesterday morning - February 14 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A Dagenham man is in hospital after running back into a burning flat to save his phone, prompting warnings for residents to "get out and stay out" during a fire.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze on Jade Close at 10.56am yesterday - February 14.

The blaze is thought to have involved a hairdryer, while no smoke alarms were found in the ground floor flat.

A Brigade spokesperson said the fire was discovered when the occupant "woke to a room full of smoke".

"They got out via a window but then re-entered the property to get their phone which they had left inside," they said.

The man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.

"If there is ever a fire in your home you should get out immediately, stay out and call 999," the spokesperson added.

LFB warned people to leave hairdryers and straighteners to cool on a heat-proof surface, and to install smoke alarms and heat alarms.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Ilford and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.