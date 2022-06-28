More than 300 homes finished at Beam Park as council leader visits

Barking and Dagenham's council leader has visited the Beam Park construction site, where more than 300 homes have now been completed.

Cllr Darren Rodwell was given a tour of the development, where Countryside said 315 homes are finished.

There are 843 homes, a multi-faith centre and medical centre being built in the scheme's first two phases.

When finished, Beam Park is set to feature more than 3,000 homes as well as two schools and other amenities.

The council leader said: “This is yet another great milestone for the borough. We’re proud to be delivering much needed homes for local people, at pace, to meet the ever-growing demand.

“As ever, and even more so with the cost of living on the rise, it’s so important that our residents have the best chance when it comes to affordable housing.

"I’m so pleased to be able to say we are not only building good quality homes, but sustainable neighbourhoods with state-of-the-art facilities as well."

Cllr Rodwell's visit comes after the council entered into a partnership with Countryside and L&Q in March relating to Beam Park.

The authority bought 936 homes over three future phases of the project, of which 50 per cent will be affordable housing and 50pc market rental homes.

The Post reported that Be First, the council's regeneration arm, said it had negotiated a fixed price which would not change during each of the three phases.

Doubt remains over the future of Beam Park train station, which was earmarked to be built on the c2c network.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas revealed this month that he had learnt that the Department for Transport had said a decision on whether the station would proceed may not be made for up to a year.

In March, a Be First spokesperson defended its decision to proceed with the partnership despite the uncertainty.

They said: “We are sure common sense will prevail and the Beam Park station will be funded, as is it vital to the delivery of the whole development and the regeneration of the western end of Havering.

"The homes we purchased are within 500 metres to the existing station at Dagenham Dock and a wealth of buses and other transport options."