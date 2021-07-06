News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:46 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 11:00 AM July 6, 2021
A CGI aerial view of Abbey Quay in Barking.

A CGI aerial view of Abbey Quay in Barking. - Credit: Weston Homes

New images have been released of the show homes inside the 1,089-home Abbey Quay development in Barking, which is still under construction.

The six-acre urban village, adjacent to Abbey Green and overlooking the River Roding, is set to provide one, two and three-bedroom apartments of mixed tenure alongside 22,281 sq ft of commercial and leisure space when it is complete.

CGI of Abbey Quay at night

How the £350 million Abbey Quay is expected to look at night once complete. - Credit: Weston Homes

It is also planned to include a pavilion restaurant, shops, cafes, gym and community hub.

Abbey Quay, which has a gross development value of £350 million, will also feature pedestrian promenades, tree-lined avenues, vistas, public artwork and landscaping.

The kitchen in a show apartment at Abbey Quay.

The kitchen in a show apartment at Abbey Quay. - Credit: Grant Frazer

Chairman and chief executive of developer Weston Homes, Bob Weston, said: “Abbey Quay is a new waterfront urban village adjacent to Barking Town Centre, which brings aspirational and affordable waterfront living to Barking.

“Delivering striking new buildings, riverside public spaces and new retail and commercial facilities, the new community will provide much needed affordable housing for Londoners and complement the existing town centre.”

The bedroom in the Abbey Quay show apartment.

A bedroom in the Abbey Quay show apartment. - Credit: Grant Frazer

Designed by award-winning architectural practice Broadway Malyan, Abbey Quay consists of contemporary buildings ranging from seven to 29 storeys.

These will provide a total of 737 private sale and 352 affordable housing homes, including those defined as affordable rent, shared ownership and discount market sale.

Abbey Quay waterfront

Loxford Plaza, a large public square overlooking the river, is the centre of the urban village with a pavilion restaurant, outdoor seating and river views. - Credit: Weston Homes

Dunstan Place and Erken Plaza are the first two apartment buildings to be built and launched.

The buildings' features include recessed and projecting balconies; balustrades designed as artwork to reflect the heritage of the area; and public artwork commissioned by artist Susanna Wallis in the form of large-scale murals etched into building facades that make reference to Barking history.

Abbey Quay show room bathroom

A typical Abbey Quay apartment bathroom. - Credit: Grant Frazer

Weston Homes is launching the Abbey Quay buildings from a 6,000 sq ft sales and marketing suite, with a scale model of the completed development and video showing an animation of the homes it offers, along with a coffee bar, lounge seating area and meeting rooms.

Above the suite is a two-bedroom show apartment, based on an actual apartment layout.

Abbey Quay marketing suite

Inside the Weston Homes marketing suite at Abbey Quay. - Credit: Grant Frazer

Prices at Abbey Quay start from £327,000 for a private sale apartment and from £275,000 for a discount market sale apartment for local residents or workers.

Abbey Quay community hub

The community hub offers a concierge service, comfortable seating areas and flexible leisure spaces to work on laptops or meet people. - Credit: Weston Homes

Makers Yard public square at Abbey Quay

Public square Maker’s Yard is bordered at ground level by employment space for creatives and business start-ups, with cafes and space for outside exhibitions and market or deli stalls. - Credit: Weston Homes

