First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development
- Credit: Weston Homes
New images have been released of the show homes inside the 1,089-home Abbey Quay development in Barking, which is still under construction.
The six-acre urban village, adjacent to Abbey Green and overlooking the River Roding, is set to provide one, two and three-bedroom apartments of mixed tenure alongside 22,281 sq ft of commercial and leisure space when it is complete.
It is also planned to include a pavilion restaurant, shops, cafes, gym and community hub.
Abbey Quay, which has a gross development value of £350 million, will also feature pedestrian promenades, tree-lined avenues, vistas, public artwork and landscaping.
Chairman and chief executive of developer Weston Homes, Bob Weston, said: “Abbey Quay is a new waterfront urban village adjacent to Barking Town Centre, which brings aspirational and affordable waterfront living to Barking.
You may also want to watch:
“Delivering striking new buildings, riverside public spaces and new retail and commercial facilities, the new community will provide much needed affordable housing for Londoners and complement the existing town centre.”
Designed by award-winning architectural practice Broadway Malyan, Abbey Quay consists of contemporary buildings ranging from seven to 29 storeys.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
- 2 Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade
- 3 Mum appeals for help to find son's 'prized possession' after he died in fatal Dagenham crash
- 4 Plans to build new ambulance model at Ford Dagenham and create 100 jobs
- 5 Pictures: Family fun in Barking and Dagenham to celebrate the NHS
- 6 Plans submitted for £50m industrial development in Dagenham
- 7 'He won't survive on his own': owner appeals for help to find parrot Barney
- 8 Man from Barking arrested in crackdown on alleged 'ghost broking'
- 9 Man in hospital after stabbing in Dagenham
- 10 First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development
These will provide a total of 737 private sale and 352 affordable housing homes, including those defined as affordable rent, shared ownership and discount market sale.
Dunstan Place and Erken Plaza are the first two apartment buildings to be built and launched.
The buildings' features include recessed and projecting balconies; balustrades designed as artwork to reflect the heritage of the area; and public artwork commissioned by artist Susanna Wallis in the form of large-scale murals etched into building facades that make reference to Barking history.
Weston Homes is launching the Abbey Quay buildings from a 6,000 sq ft sales and marketing suite, with a scale model of the completed development and video showing an animation of the homes it offers, along with a coffee bar, lounge seating area and meeting rooms.
Above the suite is a two-bedroom show apartment, based on an actual apartment layout.
Prices at Abbey Quay start from £327,000 for a private sale apartment and from £275,000 for a discount market sale apartment for local residents or workers.