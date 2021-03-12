Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled

Video

Published: 10:15 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM March 12, 2021

Be First has revealed the designs for the Coverdales and Ripple Corner. - Credit: Be First/HTA

The latest plans for a neighbourhood's redevelopment have been unveiled.

The designs for the Gascoigne Estate were revealed on Thursday, March 11 by the town hall's regeneration arm Be First.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: "We had a very encouraging response to our initial consultation with local people who were very positive about a flexible community space and more green space to relax in.

"So, we’ve drawn up some firmer ideas for each of these and developed plans and sketches to show how they would look.

"We’re inviting people to have another look so that we can finalise the designs and layout of these exciting new homes."

A newly released video has been created to introduce some of the thinking behind the proposed homes and community centre opposite Lidl in Ripple Road.

The scheme is in the latest round of consultation. - Credit: Be First/HTA

It also includes the outline designs for about 350 houses and flats further south towards the A13.

The new homes in the Coverdales area include three tree-lined streets of townhouses flanked by mansion blocks rising to 10 storeys overlooking Gascoigne Road and a new park near Greatfields school.

A design for a community centre is included among the plans. - Credit: Be First/HTA

In response to an earlier consultation, there’ll also be a community space designed to be large, flexible and capable of hosting a range of community activities and events.

The Coverdales and Ripple Corner scheme has entered the latest round of consultation.

Be First is distributing almost 4,000 leaflets to people in the surrounding neighbourhoods. People who complete the survey form and submit it by March 24 will be entered into a £25 prize draw.

The scheme is part of the estate's wider redevelopment. More than 1,500 homes are earmarked for the eastern end of the site along with shops, play areas and community space. A total of 850 homes are going up at a western section.

The town hall's regeneration arm expects to submit a planning application for the Coverdales and Ripple Corner scheme in the summer.