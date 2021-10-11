The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
How much do you think the most expensive homes in your area are worth?
The latest monthly release of price-paid data from HM Land Registry reveals information on all property sales in August 2021.
We looked at the most expensive homes sold in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.
Five properties across east London fetched £800,00 or more in August.
A terraced home in Grove Hill, South Woodford was the most expensive, selling for £905,000.
In fact, three of the four properties with the biggest price tags were in Redbridge.
A £830,000 detached house in Platford Green, Hornchurch was the most expensive property in Havering and third priciest across east London.
A maisonette flat in the Old Sun Wharf building in Narrow Street, Limehouse went £800,000 - the most expensive in Tower Hamlets and fifth costliest overall.
The biggest sale for the month in Newham was a £760,000 terraced home in Hampton Road, Forest Gate.
A relatively cheap terraced property in Felton Road, Barking, which went for £390,000, was Barking and Dagenham's most expensive home.
The roads which garnered the three most expensive properties in each borough were:
Barking and Dagenham
Felton Road, Barking - £390,000
Windsor Road, Dagenham - £385,000
Rothwell Road, Dagenham - £335,000
Havering
Platford Green, Hornchurch - £830,000
Sydenham Close, Romford - £685,000
Haynes Road, Hornchurch - £620,000
Newham
Hampton Road, Forest Gate - £760,000
Dunmow Road, Maryland - £650,000
Flagship House, 18 Royal Crest Avenue, Royal Docks - £600,000
Redbridge
Grove Hill, South Woodford - £905,000
Abbotsford Gardens, Woodford Green - £900,000
Leicester Road, Wanstead - £812,000
Tower Hamlets
Old Sun Wharf, 40 Narrow Street, Limehouse - £800,000
Maritime Street, Mile End - £650,000
Kara Court, 15 Seven Sea Gardens, Bow - £532,750