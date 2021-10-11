News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Housing

The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:18 AM October 11, 2021   
The front of a terraced house in Grove Hill, South Woodford

This property, centre, in Grove Hill, South Woodford was the most expensive home sold in Redbridge and across east London in August 2021, according to Land Registry data. - Credit: Google

How much do you think the most expensive homes in your area are worth?

The latest monthly release of price-paid data from HM Land Registry reveals information on all property sales in August 2021.

We looked at the most expensive homes sold in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Five properties across east London fetched £800,00 or more in August.

A terraced home in Grove Hill, South Woodford was the most expensive, selling for £905,000. 

You may also want to watch:

In fact, three of the four properties with the biggest price tags were in Redbridge.

A £830,000 detached house in Platford Green, Hornchurch was the most expensive property in Havering and third priciest across east London.

A maisonette flat in the Old Sun Wharf building in Narrow Street, Limehouse went £800,000 - the most expensive in Tower Hamlets and fifth costliest overall.

The biggest sale for the month in Newham was a £760,000 terraced home in Hampton Road, Forest Gate.

A relatively cheap terraced property in Felton Road, Barking, which went for £390,000, was Barking and Dagenham's most expensive home.

The roads which garnered the three most expensive properties in each borough were:

Barking and Dagenham 

Felton Road, Barking - £390,000 

Windsor Road, Dagenham - £385,000 

Rothwell Road, Dagenham - £335,000 

Havering

Platford Green, Hornchurch - £830,000

Sydenham Close, Romford - £685,000

Haynes Road, Hornchurch - £620,000

Newham

Hampton Road, Forest Gate - £760,000

Dunmow Road, Maryland - £650,000

Flagship House, 18 Royal Crest Avenue, Royal Docks - £600,000

Redbridge

Grove Hill, South Woodford - £905,000

Abbotsford Gardens, Woodford Green - £900,000

Leicester Road, Wanstead - £812,000

Tower Hamlets

Old Sun Wharf, 40 Narrow Street, Limehouse - £800,000

Maritime Street, Mile End - £650,000

Kara Court, 15 Seven Sea Gardens, Bow - £532,750

