New primary school and flats approved for ex-Ford car park

A new primary school and flats could be built on this site in Chequers Lane, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A former Ford car park in Dagenham is set to see hundreds of new homes and a primary school built on it.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee unanimously voted on Monday evening (September 12) in favour of a proposal for 337 new homes, in blocks ranging from nine to 17 storeys tall, on the site in Chequers Lane near Dagenham Dock train station.

Applicant Gill Aggregates said it plans to build a new primary school for 420 pupils and 60 members of staff and will put in a bid for funding from the Department for Education.

The primary school is expected to cost £7million, although representatives for the applicant said it cannot make a bid until “substantial work has been done on the site”.

Out of the 337 flats, just 14 will be offered at a London Affordable Rent, which amounts to 7 per cent. A total of 36 flats will be wheelchair accessible.

Among 1,390 responses, there was just one letter of objection which raised concerns about overcrowding, parking and infrastructure.

Planning officers recommended the proposal for approval, adding: "The proposed development would positively contribute towards housing numbers and it would, on balance, provide an appropriate dwelling mix, tenure split, accessible housing, and play space."

A second planning application was given the green light by the committee for development at 3 Gallions Close in Barking.

This scheme is for 233 flats in tower blocks ranging from seven to 15 storeys high.

Developer Inland Homes is set to demolish existing buildings to make way for the new blocks.

A total of 38 flats will be let with London Affordable Rent and a further 27 will be wheelchair accessible.

Additional plans to transform an extra 275 sqm of non-residential floorspace into a supermarket, shops, a GP surgery and a café were also mentioned in the planning document.

Out of 837 consultation letters, there were just two letters of objection that raised concerns about the height of the buildings.

The two letters of objection are believed to be from the same person, planning officer Patricia Ploch said in the meeting.