Councillors approve outline plan for 3,500 homes at ex-Ford stamping plant

An artist impression of how some of the open space will look in the new Dagenham Green development at the former Ford Stamping Plant. - Credit: Peabody

Proposals for more than 3,500 homes at the former Ford stamping plant in Dagenham have moved a step closer after councillors approved outline plans.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the application, submitted by developer Peabody, at a meeting on March 14.

The meeting heard that 47 per cent of the homes will be 'affordable' for local residents.

The plans, known as Dagenham Green, also include a secondary school, new streets and a park. Most of the new homes are proposed to be in flat blocks between one and 19 storeys tall.

Chair of the meeting, Cllr John Dulwich, welcomed the plans and said they were “an opportunity to utilise a key area in Dagenham.”

Peabody said it hoped the scheme would do much to improve the east London borough.

Its representative James McMarland told the meeting: “This goes beyond a brick and mortar development – this is about building a community for residents.”

The developers also told the meeting they had worked with residents to add what they wanted to the plans, especially parks and public spaces.

Brendan Sarfield, the company’s chief executive, said when the plans were unveiled: “Like me, many people from the local community will have lived and breathed working at Ford Dagenham through their own experience or through family and friends.

“Together we have a fantastic opportunity to bring the empty site back into use as part of the exciting new Dagenham Docks neighbourhood.

"Starting with people, we can help bring the place to life, linking in with residents from the Becontree estate and elsewhere to make it a great Peabody neighbourhood for the future.”

No objections against the plans were put forward to the council at the meeting.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) will now also consider the proposals.