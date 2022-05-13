Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved recently
Are you interested in upcoming and proposed developments in Barking and Dagenham?
Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or approved over the last 30 days.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
Where: Land opposite 1 King Edwards Road, Barking, IG11 7TB
What: Build four residential units on a vacant site previously occupied by the car park of a former pub.
When: The plans were received on April 26.
Reference: 22/00713/FULL
The proposed residences are made up of two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units over four-storeys.
The site, opposite the King Edwards Medical Centre, is currently vacant and overgrown.
Approved
Where: 219 Morley Road, Barking, IG11 7DH
What: Demolish existing vacant building and replace it with six self-contained, one-bedroom flats and a three-storey, three-bedroom house.
When: The application was approved on May 9.
Reference: 21/01776/FULL
The existing light industrial building, which is part one-storey and part two-storey, will be knocked down and replaced with a part three-storey building to provide the flats and house.
Ten cycle parking spaces, private balconies and terraces, a green roof and a green living wall also feature in the plans.
Submitted
Where: 28 Upney Lane, Barking, IG11 9LW
What: Convert the existing house into a multi-purpose community facility, including building a rear extension and new outbuilding.
When: The application was validated on May 9 and will expire on July 4.
Reference: 22/00436/FULL
Under the plans, the existing home would be converted for use as a community facility, which the application states would provide a wide range of services.
The proposal also includes building a single-storey rear extension to the original property and a small outbuilding at the rear of the site for use as part of the planned facility.
Approved
Where: 193 Gorseway, Rush Green, RM7 0SB
What: Build a two-storey, three-bedroom house next to 193 Gores Way
When: The plans were approved on May 9.
Reference: 22/00390/FULL
The proposal involved building a second storey to the existing single-storey side extension to create a new dwelling, with private amenity and off street car parking.
Submitted
Where: 19a East Street, Barking, IG11 8ER
What: Change the two upper floors above a shop from office use to a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).
When: The plans were received on April 20.
Reference: 22/00675/FULL
The three-storey property, which has a commercial unit on the ground floor and offices above, has a separate entrance to the upper floors.
Permission is being sought to convert the office space into a HMO, with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room on the first floor plus three bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.