Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Housing

Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved recently

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:55 PM May 13, 2022
This site in Morley Road, Barking will be redeveloped into housing after a planning application was approved

This site in Morley Road, Barking will be redeveloped into housing after a planning application was approved - Credit: Google

Are you interested in upcoming and proposed developments in Barking and Dagenham?

Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or approved over the last 30 days. 

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

A proposal has been submitted to build housing on this vacant site on King Edward's Road, Barking

A proposal has been submitted to build housing on this vacant site on King Edward's Road, Barking - Credit: Google

Where: Land opposite 1 King Edwards Road, Barking, IG11 7TB 

What: Build four residential units on a vacant site previously occupied by the car park of a former pub. 

When: The plans were received on April 26. 

Reference: 22/00713/FULL 

The proposed residences are made up of two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units over four-storeys. 

The site, opposite the King Edwards Medical Centre, is currently vacant and overgrown.

Approved

Plans to build six flats and a house at this site have been approved

Plans to build six flats and a house at 219 Morley Road in Barking have been approved - Credit: Google

Where: 219 Morley Road, Barking, IG11 7DH 

What: Demolish existing vacant building and replace it with six self-contained, one-bedroom flats and a three-storey, three-bedroom house.

When: The application was approved on May 9. 

Reference: 21/01776/FULL 

The existing light industrial building, which is part one-storey and part two-storey, will be knocked down and replaced with a part three-storey building to provide the flats and house.

Ten cycle parking spaces, private balconies and terraces, a green roof and a green living wall also feature in the plans.

Submitted

Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility

Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility - Credit: Google

Where: 28 Upney Lane, Barking, IG11 9LW

What: Convert the existing house into a multi-purpose community facility, including building a rear extension and new outbuilding.

When: The application was validated on May 9 and will expire on July 4.

Reference: 22/00436/FULL

Under the plans, the existing home would be converted for use as a community facility, which the application states would provide a wide range of services.

The proposal also includes building a single-storey rear extension to the original property and a small outbuilding at the rear of the site for use as part of the planned facility.

Approved

A two-storey side extension to 198 Goresway will be built to create a new, three-bedroom home

A two-storey side extension to this house will be built to create a new, three-bedroom home after plans were approved by the council - Credit: Google

Where: 193 Gorseway, Rush Green, RM7 0SB

What: Build a two-storey, three-bedroom house next to 193 Gores Way

When: The plans were approved on May 9.

Reference: 22/00390/FULL

The proposal involved building a second storey to the existing single-storey side extension to create a new dwelling, with private amenity and off street car parking.

Submitted

Where: 19a East Street, Barking, IG11 8ER

What: Change the two upper floors above a shop from office use to a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

When: The plans were received on April 20.

Reference: 22/00675/FULL

The three-storey property, which has a commercial unit on the ground floor and offices above, has a separate entrance to the upper floors.

Permission is being sought to convert the office space into a HMO, with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room on the first floor plus three bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

