Homes under the Planner: Recent development applications in the borough
- Credit: Google
Interested in what housing developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?
Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or determined over the last 30 days.
They include two proposals to turn pubs into flats - one approved and the other refused.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Approved (subject to legal agreement)
What: Demolish former pub the Coopers Arms to make way for 20 flats and four commercial units.
Where: 2 High Road, Chadwell Heath, RM6 6PR
When: Decision issued on February 10
Reference: 20/01940/FULL
More information: The site is on the corner of Station Road, opposite The Eva Hart and a short distance from Chadwell Heath station.
The new building will be four storeys, with the commercial units located on the ground floor.
The plans also include associated access, parking and landscaping work.
Submitted
What: Built two semi-detached houses on land behind existing homes at 79 and 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham.
Where: 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham, RM10 8ET
When: Application received on February 16
Reference: 22/00234/FULL
More information: The new houses would have three bedrooms.
The proposed location is on land between the existing homes and Pondfield Park.
Refused
What: Convert The Harrow pub into five self-contained units and build a two storey-rear extension.
Where: The Harrow, Billet Road, Marks Gate, RM6 5PT
When: Decision issued on January 31
Reference: 21/02180/FULL
More information: The plans featured two one-bedroom flats and three two-bedrooms flats, as well as car parking spaces, cycle and refuse store.
It was refused for reasons including "the loss of a public house and the failure to optimise site capacity".
The decision notice stated the application also failed to demonstrate that the "design merit of the locally listed property’s façade" would be appropriately retained.