Barking and Dagenham Post

Homes under the Planner: Recent development applications in the borough



Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:55 PM February 22, 2022
The Coopers Arms pub in High Road, Chadwell Heath is set to be demolished and replaced by a block of 20 flats

The Coopers Arms pub in High Road, Chadwell Heath is set to be demolished and replaced by a four-storey block of 20 flats - Credit: Google

Interested in what housing developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?

Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or determined over the last 30 days.

They include two proposals to turn pubs into flats - one approved and the other refused. 

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Approved (subject to legal agreement)

What: Demolish former pub the Coopers Arms to make way for 20 flats and four commercial units.

Where: 2 High Road, Chadwell Heath, RM6 6PR

When: Decision issued on February 10 

Reference: 20/01940/FULL

More information: The site is on the corner of Station Road, opposite The Eva Hart and a short distance from Chadwell Heath station.

The new building will be four storeys, with the commercial units located on the ground floor.

The plans also include associated access, parking and landscaping work.

Submitted

A satellite image of the proposed site for two semi-detached houses behind 81 Surrey Road in Dagenham

A planning application to build two semi-detached houses behind 81 Surrey Road in Dagenham (marked) has been submitted to the council - Credit: Google

What: Built two semi-detached houses on land behind existing homes at 79 and 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham.

Where: 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham, RM10 8ET

When: Application received on February 16

Reference: 22/00234/FULL

More information: The new houses would have three bedrooms.

The proposed location is on land between the existing homes and Pondfield Park.

Refused

A planning application to convert The Harrow pub into flats was refused by Barking and Dagenham Council.

A planning application to convert The Harrow pub into flats was refused by Barking and Dagenham Council - Credit: Google

What: Convert The Harrow pub into five self-contained units and build a two storey-rear extension.

Where: The Harrow, Billet Road, Marks Gate, RM6 5PT 

When: Decision issued on January 31

Reference: 21/02180/FULL

More information: The plans featured two one-bedroom flats and three two-bedrooms flats, as well as car parking spaces, cycle and refuse store.

It was refused for reasons including "the loss of a public house and the failure to optimise site capacity".

The decision notice stated the application also failed to demonstrate that the "design merit of the locally listed property’s façade" would be appropriately retained.





