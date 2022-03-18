Outline planning permission has been granted to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant - Credit: Peabody

Submitted

An application has been submitted to replace this derelict unit with a three-storey building comprised of six one-bedroom flats and a three-bedroom house - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolish the existing building to erect a three-storey building providing six one-bedroom flats and a three-storey house.

Where: 219 Morley Road, Barking, IG11 7DH

When: Application validated - March 3

Reference: 21/01776/FULL

Further information: The current building is part one-storey, part two-storey.

It has been vacant for some time, having previously been used for industrial purposes.

Granted

An application to build a three storey building to provide three flats in Broad Street - beside Chicken Spot - has been approved by the council - Credit: Google Maps

What: Build a three storey building to provide three self-contained flats in the rear yard area of a chicken shop takeaway.

Where: 145 Broad Street, Dagenham, RM10 9HX

When: Application approved - March 10

Reference: 22/00079/FULL

Further information: One flat would have a single bedroom, while the others would have two bedrooms.

The Admiral Vernon pub and Barchester Park View Care Home are located near the proposed site.

Outline planning permission has been granted to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant - Credit: Peabody

What: Demolish the existing buildings and structures to build up to 3,502 homes as one aspect of a mixed-use development.

When: Outline planning permission granted - March 14

Where: Former Dagenham Stamping And Tooling Operations Site, Chequers Lane, Dagenham, RM9 6SA

Reference: 21/01808/OUTALL

Further information: This scheme - known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) will now consider the plans, about which further information can be found here.