Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved over last 30 days

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:50 AM March 18, 2022
Dagenham Green scheme gets sign off from Barking and Dagenham Council

Outline planning permission has been granted to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant - Credit: Peabody

Interested in what developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham? 

Check out this overview of three of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

Application submitted to demolish 219 Morley Road, Barking And Dagenham, IG11 7DH

An application has been submitted to replace this derelict unit with a three-storey building comprised of six one-bedroom flats and a three-bedroom house - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolish the existing building to erect a three-storey building providing six one-bedroom flats and a three-storey house.

Where: 219 Morley Road, Barking, IG11 7DH

When: Application validated - March 3 

Reference: 21/01776/FULL

Further information: The current building is part one-storey, part two-storey.

It has been vacant for some time, having previously been used for industrial purposes.

Granted

Barking and Dagenham Council receives application to build beside chicken shop

An application to build a three storey building to provide three flats in Broad Street - beside Chicken Spot - has been approved by the council - Credit: Google Maps

What: Build a three storey building to provide three self-contained flats in the rear yard area of a chicken shop takeaway.

Where: 145 Broad Street, Dagenham, RM10 9HX

When: Application approved - March 10

Reference: 22/00079/FULL

Further information: One flat would have a single bedroom, while the others would have two bedrooms.

The Admiral Vernon pub and Barchester Park View Care Home are located near the proposed site.

Dagenham Green scheme gets sign off from Barking and Dagenham Council

Outline planning permission has been granted to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant - Credit: Peabody

What: Demolish the existing buildings and structures to build up to 3,502 homes as one aspect of a mixed-use development.

When: Outline planning permission granted - March 14

Where: Former Dagenham Stamping And Tooling Operations Site, Chequers Lane, Dagenham, RM9 6SA

Reference: 21/01808/OUTALL

Further information: This scheme - known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) will now consider the plans, about which further information can be found here.

