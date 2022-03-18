Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved over last 30 days
Submitted
What: Demolish the existing building to erect a three-storey building providing six one-bedroom flats and a three-storey house.
Where: 219 Morley Road, Barking, IG11 7DH
When: Application validated - March 3
Reference: 21/01776/FULL
Further information: The current building is part one-storey, part two-storey.
It has been vacant for some time, having previously been used for industrial purposes.
Granted
What: Build a three storey building to provide three self-contained flats in the rear yard area of a chicken shop takeaway.
Where: 145 Broad Street, Dagenham, RM10 9HX
When: Application approved - March 10
Reference: 22/00079/FULL
Further information: One flat would have a single bedroom, while the others would have two bedrooms.
The Admiral Vernon pub and Barchester Park View Care Home are located near the proposed site.
What: Demolish the existing buildings and structures to build up to 3,502 homes as one aspect of a mixed-use development.
When: Outline planning permission granted - March 14
Where: Former Dagenham Stamping And Tooling Operations Site, Chequers Lane, Dagenham, RM9 6SA
Reference: 21/01808/OUTALL
Further information: This scheme - known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school.
The Greater London Authority (GLA) will now consider the plans, about which further information can be found here.