Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or decided recently
Interested in what developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?
Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications lodged, approved or refused over the last 30 days.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
Where: Eastbrook Cafe & Restaurant, 264 Rainham Road South, Dagenham, RM10 7UU
What: Knock down existing outbuilding and build a two-storey rear extension to create two, two-bedroom flats over two floors.
When: Application received - March 22
Reference: 22/00490/FULL
More information: The proposal includes alterations to existing HMO unit, including relocation of centralised staircase to allow access to residential units.
Submitted
Where: Akanjee Foundation Islamic Centre, 86 Longbridge Road, Barking, IG11 8SF
What: Change of use of the front section of the ground floor from a place of worship to retail.
When: Application received - March 15
Reference: 22/00444/FULL
More information: The applicant intends to open a clothing shop in the space, according to a supporting document.
Approved
Where: 58 Burdetts Road, Dagenham RM9 6XY
What: Build a two-storey, semi-detached, one-bedroom house to the side elevation of the site.
When: Approved - April 6
Reference: 21/02060/FULL
More information: A new end-of-terrace house, and an off-street parking space, will be built next to 58 Burdetts Road on a part vacant plot alongside the road.
Refused
What: Build two, three-bedroom semi-detached houses on land behind existing homes at 79 and 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham.
Where: 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham, RM10 8ET
When: Refused - April 11
Reference: 22/00234/FULL
More information: In the reasons listed for refusal, the proposed "backland development" was described as out of place and overbearing, while concerns were also raised about access arrangements.