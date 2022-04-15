News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or decided recently

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:48 AM April 15, 2022
Updated: 11:50 AM April 15, 2022
An application has been made to build two flats behind this cafe and restaurant

An application has been made to build two flats behind this cafe and restaurant

Interested in what developments could be coming to Barking and Dagenham?

Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications lodged, approved or refused over the last 30 days. 

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal

Submitted

Where: Eastbrook Cafe & Restaurant, 264 Rainham Road South, Dagenham, RM10 7UU

What: Knock down existing outbuilding and build a two-storey rear extension to create two, two-bedroom flats over two floors. 

When: Application received - March 22 

Reference: 22/00490/FULL 

More information: The proposal includes alterations to existing HMO unit, including relocation of centralised staircase to allow access to residential units.

Submitted

Plans have been submitted to turn the front of the Akanjee Foundation Islamic Centre into a shop

Plans have been submitted to turn the front of the Akanjee Foundation Islamic Centre into a shop

Where: Akanjee Foundation Islamic Centre, 86 Longbridge Road, Barking, IG11 8SF

What: Change of use of the front section of the ground floor from a place of worship to retail.

When: Application received - March 15

Reference: 22/00444/FULL

More information: The applicant intends to open a clothing shop in the space, according to a supporting document.

Approved

Plans to build a new, semi-detached home to the side of 58 Burdetts Road, Dagenham have been approved

Plans to build a new, semi-detached home next to 58 Burdetts Road, Dagenham have been approved

Where: 58 Burdetts Road, Dagenham RM9 6XY

What: Build a two-storey, semi-detached, one-bedroom house to the side elevation of the site.

When: Approved - April 6

Reference: 21/02060/FULL

More information: A new end-of-terrace house, and an off-street parking space, will be built next to 58 Burdetts Road on a part vacant plot alongside the road.

Refused

A satellite image of the proposed site for two semi-detached houses behind 81 Surrey Road in Dagenham

A planning application to build two semi-detached houses behind 81 Surrey Road in Dagenham (marked) has been submitted to the council

What: Build two, three-bedroom semi-detached houses on land behind existing homes at 79 and 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham.

Where: 81 Surrey Road, Dagenham, RM10 8ET

When: Refused - April 11

Reference: 22/00234/FULL

More information: In the reasons listed for refusal, the proposed "backland development" was described as out of place and overbearing, while concerns were also raised about access arrangements.

