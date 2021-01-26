Views sought on next stage of Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment

Published: 12:03 PM January 26, 2021

The Gascoigne Estate in Barking is undergoing wide-scale redevelopment. Plans for the next stage have been released. - Credit: Vickie Flores

Views are being sought on the next stage of the Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment.





The plans have been developed by Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration arm Be First and include ideas for more than 440 homes.

An aerial view of how the next stage of the development might like. - Credit: Be First

Under the proposals, 90 homes and a community centre would be built on the corner of Ripple Road and St Paul's Road, opposite Lidl.

Further plans include 350 dwellings with tree-lined streets and an open space in an area around The Coverdales, behind the Orchard Surgery.​​​​​​

There are also initial designs for an area between Dovehouse Mead and St Edwards Road.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “We have drawn up some initial ideas for each of these areas, and we expect to submit a planning application for The Coverdales and for Ripple Corner in the summer.

"But before we do, we'd like residents to share their views.

“We have set up a website and produced a video to explain our thinking, but we are consulting very early in the process to make sure that what local people say about them can really influence the designs and layout of these exciting new homes.”

The website providing information about the project is at https://yourcall.befirst.london/gascoigne-coverdales