News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Housing

Views sought on next stage of Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 12:03 PM January 26, 2021   
General view of the Gascoigne estate in Barking.

The Gascoigne Estate in Barking is undergoing wide-scale redevelopment. Plans for the next stage have been released. - Credit: Vickie Flores

Views are being sought on the next stage of the Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment.


The plans have been developed by Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration arm Be First and include ideas for more than 440 homes.

aerial view of gascoigne estate regeneration

An aerial view of how the next stage of the development might like. - Credit: Be First

Under the proposals, 90 homes and a community centre would be built on the corner of Ripple Road and St Paul's Road, opposite Lidl.

Further plans include 350 dwellings with tree-lined streets and an open space in an area around The Coverdales, behind the Orchard Surgery.​​​​​​

There are also initial designs for an area between Dovehouse Mead and St Edwards Road.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “We have drawn up some initial ideas for each of these areas, and we expect to submit a planning application for The Coverdales and for Ripple Corner in the summer. 

"But before we do, we'd like residents to share their views.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
  2. 2 London mayoral candidate 'fined' after digital campaign bus visits Dagenham
  3. 3 Tributes to 'much-loved' volunteer with a passion for Dagenham history
  1. 4 Jo Richardson pupils invited to 'hug in a mug' in lockdown
  2. 5 Is the Becontree estate in Barking and Dagenham really a Covid hotspot?
  3. 6 Padnall Lake, teachers in pandemic, hearing loss and Covid insurance
  4. 7 Organisers seek former Mayesbrook teachers to join school reunion
  5. 8 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham
  6. 9 Hundreds of shops found not complying with Covid rules
  7. 10 Heritage: How greyhound enthusiast's 1960s betting coup failed

“We have set up a website and produced a video to explain our thinking, but we are consulting very early in the process to make sure that what local people say about them can really influence the designs and layout of these exciting new homes.”

The website providing information about the project is at https://yourcall.befirst.london/gascoigne-coverdales

Housing
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health

Dagenham rallies round to make memories for family of 'joyful, little'...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Barking and Dagenham Council

Man recalled to prison after persistent anti-social behaviour in...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon

Business

Town hall backs Dagenham freeport bid

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus