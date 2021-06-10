Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats

Published: 5:53 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 6:27 PM June 10, 2021

Images show damp and water damage to a riser cupboard and communal area at Birkbeck House in Dagenham. - Credit: Amanda Newman

A landlord stepped in after "horrific leaks", mould and damp at a block of flats.

Amanda Newman lives in Birkbeck House, Academy Way, Dagenham where neighbours urged housing association L&Q to fix a leaking roof almost eight months ago.

The mum-of-three got in touch with the Post after water soaked into carpets and ran down walls on the third floor of the six storey building.

Amanda said: "We have to suffer these horrific leaks. My children are becoming increasingly anxious and are worried the mould is going to seep into their bedroom, on top of having the constant fear of a fire."

The 34-year-old claimed there is also "unsafe" cladding on the building and her children had heard about what happened at Grenfell Tower.

"Their mental health is suffering. It is having such a huge, detrimental effect on our family," Amanda said.

An L&Q spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to hear Miss Newman has mould and damp in her home.

"The safety and welfare of residents is our top priority. We have looked into this as a matter of urgency."

She added a plumber visited when the leak was reported on June 5. A property manager also inspected the block on Wednesday, June 9.

Leaks in a flat and riser cupboard were due to be fixed on Thursday, June 10. L&Q has also called in a building surveyor to look over the block.

The Post understands L&Q is continuing to assess the options to fix the roof and deal with high pressure laminate (HPL) cladding at Birkbeck House.

However, until a plan has been agreed, it is paying for a waking watch, the cost of which it is not passing on to residents.

Repair works with a 20 year-long warranty to the leaky roof were carried out in January. A separate refurb was completed at the block in April. The wet carpet is to be replaced.

Amanda explained her partner James suffers from severe asthma and was admitted to hospital three times in the last year.

"He is not able to get any relief from his breathing, all because of these mould spores constantly in the air," Amanda said.

L&Q's spokesperson said: "We will contact the resident to arrange for our contractor, Zap Carbon, to attend and address the mould next week."