Wates Residential wins contract to build 400 homes in Barking

Published: 12:34 PM April 22, 2021

Wates Residential has been awarded the contract for phase two of the Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment. - Credit: White Arkitekter

One of the country's largest construction firms has been appointed to build almost 400 homes in Barking.

Wates Residential has signed on the dotted line after Be First awarded it the contract to build 386 homes in Gascoigne Road, it was announced today (April 22).

Iain Ferguson, Be First's commercial director, said: "We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Wates and look forward to working with them to deliver the next phase of our pioneering redevelopment.

"This phase forms part of one of the largest council housing programmes in London and will be among the greenest, most liveable places in the capital for ordinary working people."

The work involves demolition of three tower blocks and the building of five new ones along with townhouses.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 228 homes will be 'affordable' with rents starting at £135 per week. Work is due to start in July with completion at the beginning of 2024.

In a bid to be more environmentally friendly, the development aims to reduce its footprint of carbon dioxide which contributes to global warming.

Materials which use less of the gas when being produced have been selected. This includes timber frames to be used on the townhouses.

The development includes a park, the design of which has been led by people living in the neighbourhood.

The scheme is set to generate 22 jobs, employ 12 apprentices and offer 30 work experience placements.

A total of £25million has been earmarked for services procured through the local supply chain.

The project represents the second for Wates Residential, which is part of Wates Group, at the Gascoigne West Estate.

Helen Bunch, executive managing director at Wates Residential, said: "We are excited to be working with Be First once again to bring growth and support the long-term development of Barking.

"We pride ourselves on the social value that we can generate from our developments.

"So far during phase one, we have supported over 500 students with education activities and invested 4,000 hours in supporting people in the community and we look forward to investing in the borough further."

Phase one of the redevelopment includes the building of 200 homes at the 1960s estate.