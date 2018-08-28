Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 December 2018

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Santa’s famous red suit will be straining at the seams this Christmas thanks to the generosity of boys and girls in Barking and Dagenham.

Everyone’s favourite jolly old fellow will be tucking into an astonishing 34,500 mince pies, if every local family with children leaves him a plate of the traditional festive fare.

Taking the average nutritional content across the big four supermarkets’ own-brand offerings, that would translate to a whopping 7.9 million Christmassy calories.

Altogether Christmas Eve in Barking and Dagenham will see Santa consuming 286,300g of fat - more than 4,000 times higher than his recommended daily limit - and around 147,000 teaspoons of sugar.

And it’s a good thing he will have Rudolph on hand to take charge of the navigation, as he can also expect to wash the calorific treats down with a staggering 1,720 litres of sherry.

Registered nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed says it sounds like Mr Claus is in for a bit of a rough night.

“Poor Father Christmas, having to eat all that,” she said. “I can imagine he wouldn’t be feeling great after eating so many mince pies – most of us would probably struggle to eat two or three in a row before our brains and fullness signals kicked in to tell us we’ve had enough.

“Perhaps he should also be eating Rudolf’s carrot, which would give him some added fibre, vitamin A and vitamin C to go along with his mince pies?”

During his travels across England this year, Father Christmas will be tucking into a grand total of more than 6.5 million mince pies.

These would contain the equivalent of 100,000 bags of sugar.

He will also slosh his way through more than 4,000 average-sized bathtubs of sherry, making for a very merry Christmas indeed.

But Christmas doesn’t have to be all naughty and no nice, according to Ms Stirling-Reed. “The best thing about Christmas is obviously the food,” she said.

“But that doesn’t just mean sweets, cakes and biscuits – I love thinking about all the festive, in-season foods that are available at this time of year including cranberries, chestnuts, sprouts, tangerines and parsnips.

“There are so many ways to enjoy them too.

“Maybe Father Christmas can put out a request for some of these when he delivers presents to the children next year.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Hundreds descend on sleepy Dagenham street for charity Christmas lights switch-on

Andy's dazzling display in Lowry Road, Dagenham. Picture: Andy McNab

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google

Cricklewood housebuilder treats children with Christmas gifts

Gillian Thompson and Clare Pritchard (centre) from Three Trees Children’s Centre with Sam Aghedo (left) and Asen Dawlazie (right) from Fairview New Homes

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists